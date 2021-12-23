The Federal Government and stakeholders have have commended beverage brewers, International Breweries Plc (IBPLC) on its impact on the Nigerian economy.

The commendation was made by the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, who was represented By the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Political Matters, Senator Babafemi Ojudu, and stakeholders during the company’s 50th Anniversary celebration.

Incorporated in 1971, International Breweries Plc is a proud member of Anheuser Busch InBev (AB InBev), the world’s largest brewer with over 400 beer brands. The story of the brewer is one of the country’s case studies of sustainable businesses as the giant brewer has over the years evolved from being a regional company to a national cum multinational enterprise with international pedigree.

In his welcome address, Managing Director, International Breweries Plc, Hugo Rocha, describing the organisation as ‘a company that dreams big,

“Through our transformation dreams, we have been building great brands that have become preferred beers and building our volume through massive investments and expansion of our capacities in our brewing plants. All of these have enabled us to achieve double digit growth over the past three years to become the 2nd largest brewer in Nigeria from a 3rd position.”

“Yes, we are part of a global company, but we are in the same way a very local enterprise. We don’t produce products in other countries to come sell in Nigeria. We produce 100 per cent of our products in the country. We use mostly local ingredients: we have procured over N77 billion worth of local rice, sorghum, maize, sugar and others in the past three years, thus supporting the agricultural value chain, including our focus on backward integration to support government’s vision in this area,” he added.

Rocha said: “Our employees are from here, so also are our consumers, customers and farmers.” We believe strongly in local TALENT. Hence, about 99.9 per cent of our employees are Nigerians, creating job opportunities directly and indirectly for young men and women across our entire value chain. We are part of our communities. When the community suffers, we suffer and when they succeed, we celebrate. Due to that, we will keep supporting our society and doing our role to help on the transformation of this great nation”.

Chairman, Board of Directors, International Breweries Plc, His Royal Majesty, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe affirmed the board’s commitment to continuously entrench the values of strong ethics, with corporate governance as a top priorityto build a sustainable organisation that will continue to serve shareholders year-on-year.

“I am content that we have achieved epochal strides these past 50 years. Our story has been a classic case of transformation and delivering great value, and we are immensely grateful to all Nigerians for standing by us since our incorporation and helping us reach this milestone where we have moved from being a regional brand to become a household national name with international pedigree,” the monarch said.

“We have evolved from producing our flagship product, Trophy lager from Ilesha plant in Osun State to brewing other premium alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages such as Grand Malt, Beta Malt, Hero, Castle Lite, Eagle, and Budweiser. Our beverages have won the hearts of many loyal customers and become household names; including the expansion of our brewing plants/sites from Osun State to Ogun, Lagos, Anambra and Rivers States”.

Legal & Corporate Affairs Director, International Breweries Plc, Temitope Oguntokun reiterated the company’s commitment to delivering more social and economic impact for all its stakeholders in the coming years.

She stated that International Breweries is building a company that will improve the society and the environment.

“In the past 50 years, several millions of naira have been invested in our various social investment initiatives. Across our communities where we have our plants and operations, we have supported the communities with infrastructures such as hospitals, school renovations, provision of potable drinking water, road rehabilitation, responsible drinking programmes and other countless interventions,” she said.