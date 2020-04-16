Doris Obinna, Lagos

The management of Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) on Thursday said it sadly announces the death of a 51-year-old male doctor that died in its facility.

The Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee, Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Prof Wasiu Adeyemo, said in a statement, that Dr Emeka Chugbo died due to COVID-19 infection.

“He is to date the first doctor on record to die in Lagos from the COVID-19 disease which he seems to have contracted in the line of duty.

“Dr Emeka was a Private Medical Practitioner in Lagos until his death. He had trained as a resident in LUTH about 20 years ago. He was brought to LUTH on account of COVID-19 infection in the evening of Sunday, April 12, 2020.

“He had a history of contact with a returnee from Dubai who died a few days after the contact and was later discovered to be COVID-19 positive.”

According to Adeyemo, Chugbo was admitted immediately and commenced on treatment in our isolation unit.

“Unfortunately, his condition deteriorated 2 days after admission. He was confirmed dead in the early hours of Wednesday, April 15, 2020.

“Our hearts are with his family at this trying time and also with the medical community as a whole following this painful loss. It is a very sad development for us all.

“May the Almighty God comfort his family, all health workers and the nation.”