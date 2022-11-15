From Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

The Rector of the Federal Polytechnic, Ado Ekiti, Dr Hephzibah Oladebeye, has said an aggregate of 511 out of the 13,677 graduates of the institution will bag distinction at its 18th combined convocation ceremonies coming up on November 19, 2022.

Oladebeye hinted that a former Lagos State Governor and Minister of Works, Babatunde Raji Fashola and the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi are to be decorated with the Fellowship Awards of the institution during the ceremonies.

He said others to receive honours include; Mrs Modupe Babalola, the wife of a Legal Icon and university founder, Chief Afe Babalola(SAN), an alumnus of the institution, Surv S.A. Fakologbon and Dr. Rotimi Ibidapo, who also graduated from the Polytechnic.

The Polytechnic Rector made this known yesterday, in Ado Ekiti, during a pre- convocation press conference commemorating the 18th convocation and 45th anniversary of the establishment of the prestigious institution.

He said, “Their recognition is to appreciate them for their contributions to national development and humanity. This will also be a source of encouragement to the graduands and students, for them to know that they too can aspire to whatever height they aim at.”

The Rector, whose tenure will expire in four months time, while given the break down of the list said the graduands include those who successfully completed their ordinary national diploma and higher national diploma courses in periods spanning 2018/2019, 2019/2020 and 2020/2021 academic sessions.

He disclosed that the institution now has a total of 15,000 OND and HND undergraduates, and 2,000 personnel, across academic and non academic strata that are contributing to the polytechnic’s uplift.

Reeling out his administration’s achievements, he explained that his administration of close to four years has executed over 20 landmark projects to shore up the polytechnic’s physical infrastructures, besides ensuring regular training, retraining and development of staff and timely payment of some of their emoluments.

He expressed happiness at the approval given to the institution by National Board for Technical Education(NBTE) and professional bodies, for the running of 14 new courses at the Diploma and Higher Diploma cadres, saying this will bolster the institution’s ranking nationally and globally.

Oladebeye added, “With this NBTE’s accreditation, our polytechnic now has 36 departments running various courses. This confirms that we are developing fast and well positioned to offer qualitative education to Nigerians.”

He revealed that the Polytechnic had sealed a deal with the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, for the running of degree courses in 11 academic areas, while also having affiliation with the Federal University of Technology, Minna, for degree programmes in some certain specialties.

He said the institution has established Adopoly FM to transmit news that will add value to the host community and the state, as well as generating employment and revenue for the citizens and the Polytechnic.

He identified that funding was the major challenge constituting clog in the wheel of progress, calling on spirited individuals to partner in building the Polytechnic, bearing in mind that government can’t solely fund any tertiary institution.