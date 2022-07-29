From Okwe Obi, Abuja
Fifty-two pan-Arewa socio-politcal organisations under the umbrella of Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG), on Friday condemned the United Nations’ call for the release of Nnamdi Kalu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).
The UN Working Group, in its opinions, had flayed the detainment of Kanu and called on the Nigerian government to release him unconditionally.
But CNG’s Spokesman, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, at a press briefing in Abuja, urged the UN to steer clear of the country’s judicial system.
He said: “The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG), representing the vast equation of rights and civil organisations in northern Nigeria, notes with utter perplexity, the unwarranted interference of the United Nations with Nigeria’s internal legal processes and legitimate application of established criminal justice procedures by its recent demand for the unconditional release of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of a duly proscribed terror group from the lawful custody of a sovereign Nigerian nation.
“It is unacceptable to Nigeria and Nigerians, and in particular to the North, that the United Nations will endorse the platform and space to be used by Kanu and IPOB in promoting anarchy and campaigning for genocide in Nigeria.”
Abdul-Azeez called on UN to “immediately withdraw the call for the unconditional release of Nnamdi Kanu from the lawful custody of the Nigerian authorities.
“To direct all member nations where Kanu, IPOB and other authors of mindless violence and separatism find comfortable cover to perpetuate an agenda that fans the embers of discord, call for war and violence in Nigeria, to take action in line with their domestic laws on hate speech and international laws on war and genocide instead of accommodating them;
“Call the attention of the United Nations and our friends in the international community to understand that bilateral friendships are guided by the principles of sovereignty, promotion of peace and the standards that guide legitimate interference;
“Caution the United Nations that their intervention, exclamations and actions should never be drawn to discountenance the effort of the Nigerian state to protect citizens from violence and to impose law and order;
“Call on the Federal Government of Nigeria to maintain the sanctity, dignity and integrity of Nigeria and uphold and defend its sovereignty by resisting and rejecting such demands from any quarter;
“Lastly, it is important to caution the United Nations to weigh the impact and consequences of backing these perpetrators of indiscriminate violence, wanton destruction and collective mayhem, that fervently hope it will engulf the entire country and bring about another civil war and mass killings and suffering of innocent people.”
