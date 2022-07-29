From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Fifty-two pan-Arewa socio-politcal organisations under the umbrella of Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG), on Friday condemned the United Nations’ call for the release of Nnamdi Kalu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The UN Working Group, in its opinions, had flayed the detainment of Kanu and called on the Nigerian government to release him unconditionally.

But CNG’s Spokesman, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, at a press briefing in Abuja, urged the UN to steer clear of the country’s judicial system.

He said: “The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG), representing the vast equation of rights and civil organisations in northern Nigeria, notes with utter perplexity, the unwarranted interference of the United Nations with Nigeria’s internal legal processes and legitimate application of established criminal justice procedures by its recent demand for the unconditional release of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of a duly proscribed terror group from the lawful custody of a sovereign Nigerian nation. “It is unacceptable to Nigeria and Nigerians, and in particular to the North, that the United Nations will endorse the platform and space to be used by Kanu and IPOB in promoting anarchy and campaigning for genocide in Nigeria.”