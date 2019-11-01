WOLE BALOGUN, Ado Ekiti

A 52-year-old man, Davies Noel, who is alleged to have committed the offence of incest and rape of a 12-year-old girl, his daughter, was on Friday remanded on the orders of an Ado Ekiti Magistrates’ Court.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Abdullamid Lawal, ordered the remand of the accused.

Noel, who a resident of Peace Avenue in Ado Ekiti, pleaded not guilty to the charges of rape and incest.

‎‎The prosecutor, Insp. Leramo Caleb told the court that the accused committed the offences between the year 2018 and Oct. 2019 at the above address.

‎‎Caleb said the 12-year-old victim narrated the story to a confidant in school who reported to the police.

He further explained that the accused confessed to committing the crime and the medical report conducted on the girl showed that her hymen has been broken.

‎The offence contravened Sections 214 of the Criminal Code Law of Ekiti State 2012.

The case was adjourned until Nov. 11, for mention.