A 53-year-old man, Abdulazeez Amoo, yesterday appeared before an Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged unlawful possession of firearm and ammunition.

The defendant who is a resident of Ayegun Adasu, Olomi area, Ibadan, is facing two-count charge of conspiracy and unlawful possession of arms and ammunition.

The Prosecutor, ASP. Sanwo Bamise told the court that Amoo and others at large allegedly conspired to commit the act of unlawful possession of firearm and ammunition.

Bamise said: “On October 20, 2019, at about 4:30.p.m. at Ayegun Adasu, Olomi area, Ibadan, Amoo was alleged to have been unlawfully found in his possession, one AK – 47 Riffle with 50 rounds of live ammunition which he cannot give satisfactory account of.’’

The offence contravenes sections 428 (b) (d) and 516 of the Criminal Code, Cap 38, Vol.II, Laws of Oyo State 2000.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

The Defence Counsel, Mr Nurudeen Bamimore asked the court to grant his client bail on most liberal term.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Emmanuel Idowu, in his ruling granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

He added that the sureties must be gainfully employed with prove and adjourned the case until September 21, for hearing.