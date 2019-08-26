Sequel to their inability to secure the release of their entitlement/benefits from the NPA and subsequent payment to them, the 530 disengaged 2008 set of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) under the aegis of Association of 530 Disengaged NPA Workers have called on the Federal Government to prevail on the Hadiza Bala Usman led management of the NPA to pay them their 10years benefits and entitlements.

Addressing maritime journalists in Lagos over the weekend, the pensioners led by it’s Chairman, Christopher Ogbogu and Secretary Victor Ibitamuno explained that many of them currently live in penuiry due to lack of payment of their entitlement.

According to Mr. Christopher Ogbogu, “Since we were disengaged in 2008, we are yet to get the three months salaries in lieu of the disengagement notice.

“We are also yet to receive payment of gratuity in line with the monetisation policy of the Federal Government. Also, we have not been enrolled into the defined benefit pension scheme of the NPA.”

The aggrieved workers displayed 27 documents from the Federal inter-Governmental Ministries, Agencies and parastatals including those of Finance ministry, Labour and Employment, Budget and Planning ministries directing the NPA to pay and also enrol them into the agency’s pension schemes.

“Curiously enough, that of the Federal Ministry of Transportation (the supervising ministry) directing the NPA to comply and pay us our due gratuity/benefits in full and also enrol us into the agency’s monthly pension schemes, because the less than three years contributed into the new pension schemes by our members cannot adequately cover our life pensions, was not adhered to,” the group’s Chairman lamented.