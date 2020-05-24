The Commissioner of Police in Benue, Mr Mukaddas Garba, says the command will enforce strict and maximum compliance with COVID-19 preventive measures during the Eid-EI-Fitr celebrations.

Garba said this in a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene, and obtained by News Agency of Nigeira (NAN) in Makurdi.

He said that the Command had deployed adequate Police Officers across the state to ensure a peaceful celebration, and had provided security on streets, entry and exit points within the State.

“Religious bodies and owners of event centres should not open worship centres and other public places as the Government had reversed its decision to reopen worship centres, markets and public places.

“Muslim faithfuls are enjoined to observe COVID-19 preventive measures such as washing of hands with soap, wearing of face masks, use of alcohol based hand sanitiser among others,” he said.

Garba called on the good people of Benue to be law abiding and report any suspicious activities to the Police.

“Members of the public are advised to be security conscious, be familiar with the environment and not accept rides offered by strangers.

”Also, they should employ all available security measures to stay safe,” he said. NAN)