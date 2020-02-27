The Abuja division of the Federal High Court has admonished the Central Bank Governor (CBN), Godwin Emefiele on possible out of court settlement in a suit brought against him over $53 million unpaid legal fee.

Justice Iyang Ekwo, gave the advice Wednesday as he fixed March 24 for mention in the suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/1193/2017.

An Abuja-based Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Joe Agi, had on behalf of a team of benefiting lawyers, instituted a legal action against Central Bank of Nigeria, Minister of Finance and Lintas International Limited over failure to comply with a Garnishee Order of the court mandating the payment of $70 million to the beneficiaries. The total sum of $70 million was the legal fee due to the team of lawyers that secured the Paris Club Refund. Agi (Plaintiff/Judgment Creditor) had on October 16, 2018, obtained a Garnishee Order Nisi, directing the Central Bank of Nigeria to pay the said sum of $70 million. However, the CBN Governor, Emefiele on November 21, 2018, allegedly ignored the order when he paid only $17 million out of the sum ordered by the court, to the judgment creditor. But unsatisfied with the development, Agi returned to the court on behalf of his team and on July 5, 2019, where he obtained a Garnishee Order Absolute against CBN of which Emefiele is the Governor and alter ego.