Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal and Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Muhammadu Abubakar have visited the villages where over 70 people were killed by suspected armed bandits on Wednesday.

During the visit, the governor directed Sokoto State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to visit the areas affected by the attack and make provision for relief to those affected.

Tambuwal told the traditional heads of the area and other stakeholders that “as we speak, between yesterday and today, I had contact with the Presidency and I have secured an invitation to meet with Mr President anytime soon.

“God willing, I will be meeting with him to discuss the issues of banditry and insecurity, particularly as they affect the south-eastern part of our state in order to ensure that all that is required in terms of men and resources are mobilised promptly to halt this problem,” the governor stated.

He added that: “I have also directed SEMA to move to the affected areas to assess the extent of the destruction and damages wrought by the bandits with a view to providing succour to those affected.”

While commiserating with the people of the affected area, Gov. Tambuwal narrated how the state government attempted, in collaboration with the security agencies, to repel the attack.

“When this incident was occurring, I spoke with the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 8th Division of the Nigerian Army in Sokoto as well as the garrison commander and other security chiefs.

“They informed me that the troops on ground in the area were stationed at (unmotorable, undulating terrains of) Burqusuma axis (about an hour’s journey) away from where the attack was going on. However, the troops were quickly redeployed to the attack area to defend the people.

“Before their arrival, some things had happened. Nonetheless, they chased the bandits, who as they fled continued to wreck havoc on hapless communities on their flight path,” Tambuwal explained.

He prayed for the repose of the souls of those killed and cautioned the people of the area, especially the vigilance groups not to take the laws into their hands no matter the gravity of the situation.

In his brief remarks, the Sultan of Sokoto, expressed worry and sadness over the gory massacre of innocent citizens and prayed for them.

He also admonished the people of the area and the entire state to be more prayerful and ask Allah for protection against all kinds of evil.

Meanwhile, the Presidency has scheduled a meeting between President Muhammad Buhari and Governor Tambuwal over the attack.

The governor’s special adviser on media and publicity, Muhammad Bello disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists in Sokoto on Thursday.