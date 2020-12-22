From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi

At least three thousand individuals with small and medium scale businesses in Kebbi State would receive Federal Government’s post COVID-19 grant in order to enhance their business activities.

Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN stated this on Monday in Birnin-Kebbi at the opening ceremony for distribution of N2b loan facilities to 549 entrepreneurs under the Federal Government Agric-Business Small and Medium Enterprises Investment Scheme (AGSMEIS).

The Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations Office to the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, confirmed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi.

According to the statement, Malami said that the Federal Government has compassionately noted that many small and medium scale business individuals got diminishing returns due to the COVID 19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown, hence the need to intervene with grants and soft loans to boost their businesses and enhance their productivity.

He said each of entrepreneurs were to receive an amount ranging between one million to five million commencing from Monday the 21st day of December, 2020.

The Minister said, to increase food production and job creation in Kebbi State, already Khadimiyya for Justice and Development Initiatives (KDI), a Non-Governmental Organisation, has facilitated ways for more than 2,000 cassava farmers and 1,900 rice farmers access soft loans under the Anchor Brower Programme of the Federal Government.

According to the Minister, two hundred wheelchairs will be distributed to disables in Birnin-Kebbi during the first week of January, 2020.

He expressed appreciation that some social development projects already executed including Widows and Vulnerable Empowerment Scheme with free distribution of goats to enhance the business of rearing animals to support rural women have started yielding positive results.

Malami said as a measure to bring an end to the acute shortage of water as well as improve healthcare and hygiene hundreds of boreholes were dug for rural communities through the Khadimiyya for Justice and Development Initiatives.