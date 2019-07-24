Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

No fewer than 55 traditional rulers have been given certificate of recognition and symbol of authority by the Anambra state Government in the last five years of Governor Willie Obiano’s administration.

Government indicated that many more would still be issued even as our investigation revealed that about 177 traditional stools exist in the state, though, two more were said to have been created recently.

Obiano, while presenting the certificate of recognition to the newly crowned traditional ruler of Ochuche Umuodu in Ogbaru Local Government, Igwe Vincent Osy Ijomah (Eze Okubata Ifeadi, Onye Chukwu Nyereze 1 of Ochuche), warned that he will not hesitate to suspend or dethrone any traditional ruler who used his throne to cause crises in his community.

He also threatened to sanction any monarch that refused to expose and report any cult or criminal activities in his community. Lamenting the spate of cultism and other crimes in the communities urged the traditional institutions to inculcate good virtues in the youths.

The Governor further advised the traditional rulers to shun unnecessary tussle with their town union leaderships but instead work together to ensure peaceful coexistence in their communities.

Setting the stage for the presentation, Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Chief Greg Obi said that the committee set up by the governor for the selection of the Igwe which was headed by the traditional ruler of Nteje, Igwe Roland Odegbo, approved his selection after going through the written and oral submissions from the community leaders on the best way to select their Igwe.

Obi noted that crisis almost erupted because Ochuche community had no constitution on how its traditional ruler should emerge, but expressed happiness that the committee eventually resolved the issues.

He urged the community to get a new constitution that will guide them in selection of Igwe in future.

On his part, the Obi of Onitsha and Chairman of Anambra State Traditional Rulers Council, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe counselled that for any traditional ruler to reign well, he must be honest, humble and also have the patience to pilot the affairs of the community effectively.

He charged the new Igwe Ochuche to initiate reconciliation with those who opposed his selection including those that contested the seat with him in order to bring lasting peace to the community.

From the Governor’s Lodge, Amawbia in Awka, where the people of the community trooped out in their numbers, it was celebrations galore.

Igwe Ijomah, a lawyer and retired public servant, is the fourth traditional ruler of the community after the demise of his predecessors; Igwe Stephen Akpati, Igwe Obitube and Igwe Paul Agaba.

In his remarks, he promised to reign with the fear of God while assuring the community that he would not disappoint or betray the trust reposed on him.

He said: “I will stand on the side of truth; all those things people were deprived of their rights shall be returned. We should think of better ways to reposition our youths, we should think of a better way to improve our community.

“From today, the rule of law will continue to guide this community and by the special grace of God, I will make sure that my reign will be all inclusive for the entire community and nobody would be excluded. Everything we are going to do in this community will be for the benefit of the community. We don’t care how highly you are placed.”

Some of the cabinet members, community leaders and king makers including Chief Francis Ojini (Ikanga Ogbaru) and Oduah Izuchukwu Nworji (Okpala Ji Odu n’Akuma) attested that the new monarch was generally selected by the community due to his impeccable character, humility and wisdom.

According to them, the Igwe Odegbo panel had open and secret sittings. During the public hearing, so many things happened, but the committee in its wisdom handled the whole thing amicably.