Elections into various executive positions of the Ogbete Market Traders’ Association will be conducted after the containment of the Coronavirus pandemic and strictly in line with the guidelines of health authorities.

The development was made known by the Caretaker Committee Chairman of Ogbete Market Traders’ Association, John Eze.

Speaking with newsmen in Enugu over the weekend, Eze said, “The process was delayed by this pandemic, and once it is contained, or things return to normalcy, we shall set up an electoral committee, and roll out the forms for people to express interests. It will be transparent and credible. We want to follow established guidelines by the health authorities to ensure the safety of everybody because life is paramount.”

Eze also expressed joy for the interest-free loan initiatives which Gov Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi is extending to traders in the state, as well as the commencement of traders’ monthly raffle draws in the state.

He said, “Gov Ugwuanyi is the first governor to start traders’ empowerment scheme in Nigeria. It would have commenced again this year, but for Covid-19. But he re-assured us that it would start this month. Apart from the empowerment, the state government will organise a micro-credit for us where we can borrow funds up to N500, 000 interest-free. It will run for a period of six months to one year. No government has ever remembered traders this way.We also thank him for the palliatives which he gave to Ogbete traders.”

On measures to stem the spread of coronavirus in the market, Eze said, “We thank Gov Ugwuanyi for various measures he has adopted in this market. We shall abide by the safety guidelines of the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control. We placed water containers at entrances into the market where those coming in and leaving the market must wash their hands with soap and also apply sanitisers. We already have an enforcement committee on this matter.”