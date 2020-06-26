Diversay Solutions Ltd, a strategic business has developed and manufactured a full body to under feet disinfection solution that eliminates the external impact of pathogens; viruses, bacteria, and fungi. This comes as a praiseworthy and timely innovation as the economy and businesses in various sectors gradually re-open.

The disinfection solution is a combined supply of the Disinfection Tunnel (DDT) and its Disinfectant. Customers enjoy the ease of getting the disinfectant solution quantity they require along with the Tunnel from the same source.

The DDT as it now fondly called is built with aesthetics and global standards, it allows flexibility in features to fit existing premise branding.

This laudable and proudly Nigerian solution can be used to sanitize people in high traffic areas; private and government offices, banks, malls, hospitals, religious centers, markets, motor parks, schools, parks, factories, construction sites, farms, hotels, quick-service restaurants, cafes, saloons, amongst others.

It is also ideal for quarantine areas, housing estates, and other crowded locations.

The company posits that it is designed to prevent and limit the spread of infectious diseases, including the current COVID-19 pandemic which has infected millions of people with thousands of fatalities globally.

Diversay Solutions Limited affirmed that its disinfectant provides safety for people everywhere when everyone goes through this tunnel before entering the offices or shared public space.

The main DDT unit has a hand sanitizing basin and automatic sanitizer dispenser on entry and misting nozzles that spray the disinfectant liquid over the entire body to eliminate all viruses, bacteria, and fungi. The floor is also produced with a material that allows the soles of the shoes to be disinfected along with the entire body upon entry.

The solution is designed for personnel sanitization and so the size of the tank from which the disinfectant is pumped will be proportional to traffic flow.

It comes with a lot of benefits including, a solid unit built with lightweight materials that enhance its portability for any location, free 5KG disinfectant liquid, with a unique measuring tool for the first 200 DDT orders. This free pack will cater for 5000 users at the initial usage of the tunnel.

With the DDT, firms and businesses all over can protect its workforce and or customers against the deadly COVID-19, other infections, and prevent the business environment from being contaminated.