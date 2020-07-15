Molly Kilete, Abuja

The embattled suspended acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, has been released from police custody.

Magu who was detained at the Force Criminal Investigation Department(FCID), in Abuja, after 10 days in detention was breath his freedom Wednesday evening by the Justice Ayo Salami-led Presidential panel.

Magu, who was arrested on July 6, 2020 over allegations of corruption was accused of being unable to account for the interest accrued to recovered funds of about N550bn.

The suspended EFCC chairman was also accused of insubordination and purchase of property in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

Before his rehearse, Magu, has written to the had on Friday, July 10, written to the Inspector-General of Police(IGP), Mohammed Adamu, demanding that he be granted bail from police custody.

Magu ’s lawyer, Mr Oluwatosin Ojaomo was reported to have made the bail demand in a letter to the IGP.

But the IGP, in a letter to Magus lawyer, direct him to channel his request for his client’s bail to the Presidential panel investigating his activities in office.

The IG said the police were not investigating Magu and is accordingly, not being detained by the force but by the panel headed by a former President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Ayo Salami.