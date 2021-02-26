From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

No fewer than 57 people have died of Corona virus between last year and this year in Ondo State, the state Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu has disclosed.

Besides, Akeredolu disclosed that 2,993 cases of COVID 19 we’re recorded in the state in the last one year that the disease was discovered in the state.

However, the Governor said the governmemt rose to the containment of the pandemic, using multi dimensional approaches based on time-tested principles.

Governor Akeredolu who spoke at the commissioning of the state Public Health and Molecular Laboratories as well as the Public Health Emergency Operation Centre, said his government is responding to the current health situation in the state.

He said as part of efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19, his government has embarked on Massive Public Awareness Campaigns, partial and total lock down to reduce the risk of transmission, mass production and distribution of Nose Masks, upgrading and support of State Surveillance System with additional operational vehicles, establishment of Isolation and treatment Centres across the three senatorial districts of the state and equipping the Infectious Disease Hospital where hundreds of patients have been successfully managed and discharged.

The Governor identified low capacity of testing due to unavailability of functional and accredited laboratories to run highly technical tests as a major challenge confronting the same.

Akeredolu added that to elicit better response in the containment of the pandemic, his administration resolved to address the situation headlong by establishing laboratories.

He announced that the operational base for the coordination of all public health emergencies in the state be named after the late Commissioner for Health, Dr Wahab Adegbenro who died at the fore front of the fight against Covid 19.

He appreciated all Partners, Health Workers and individuals who joined hands with the government to put the pandemic at bay, during the first wave while appealing that all hands must be on deck to fight the disease to a stand still in the second wave of the pandemic.

In his goodwill message, the Chairman Inter Ministerial Committee COVID 19 and Vice Chancellor UNIMED, Prof. Adesegun Fatusi placed on record the indebtedness of the Inter Ministerial Committee on Covid 19 and the Covid 19 Response Fund to the Governor for his commitment and passion that saw the state make great achievement in the containment of Covid 19.

He commended the Visionary and motivative approach of the governor at involving the private sector to lend the government a helping hand as no government can do it alone.