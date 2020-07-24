While fashion run the world, modeling is an act of bringing brainstormed ideas to life through poses and postures. And as the camera clicks, so do models switch postures.

The Nigerian fashion industry has gained herself global recognition for the tremendous success over the years through team workers and models.

Amidst The Whole successful players in the growth of the fashion industry are five outstanding born and bred male models of our motherland Nigeria.

1. Remi Alade-Chester

Remi is endorsed by topmost Agencies in the world and a leading Agency in the Caribbean. Remi Alade-Chester hails from Lagos, Nigeria and was born in November 16 1989. The thirty year old dude is into Mother Agency Gadal Model Management Inc., Request Model Management New York , and Vision LA. Remi flew out for a meeting with Graham in Barbados and immediately, he started his fashion career in seriousness . Remi’s sublime appearance and well built physique earns him more runway shows.Research has it that Remi worked with fashion enthusiasts like John Bartlett and Victor Glemaud. He also modeled for Equinox, Levi, and Givenchy. And graced Beyonce’s ‘Formation’ video.



2. Wole Lawal

The multi talented drop-dead gorgeous successful champ, Oluwole Abdul-Azeez Lawal, known as “Wole Lawal” hails from Ogun State, Nigeria. He is engaged in a fast rising wheel of stardom and limelight in creativity, a Lagos bred model whose zeal for modeling and career commenced at the age of 21. He started modeling for Orange Culture and has featured on different magazines Like vogue between 2015-2017.

Wole partnered with “A Nasty Boy” for a one-off shoot to prove the masculinity and sexiness in Nigeria. He also had his first runway show at the London Fashion Week where he walked sides with Orange Culture at the Freemason’s Hall, London. And was the face of Okunoren in 2019.

He walked various brands from 2017, 2018 till date at the Lagos Fashion and Design Week.

Oluwole ignored the cliché alarming impressions and pursed his dreams in the modeling industry by becoming more enthusiastic. Slowly, he became recognized and recommendable in Nigeria’s fashion industry and he is hitting it hard, cutting slacks and lapses.Wole has proven beyond reasonable doubts, why he is indeed one of the best male models in Nigeria, he is definitely one of those to watch out for.



3. Davidson Obenebo

Davis Obenebo for short is a graduate of Bells university and the only child of his parents. He started off as a captivating Instagram model and he got the attention of fans and a modeling agency, Beth Model Africa.

This six footer model, shot a campaign for Nigerians men’s wear designer Tokyo, he won the Elite Model Look World Final in 2016 and he is endorsed into various modeling agencies within Nigeria and internationally.



4.Akintayo Ogunkoya

Akintayo is know as Ty in the modeling industry , is 6ft 1inch tall Uk based model from the western part of Nigeria, who has a distinct and creative personality and looks. He has a first degree in Business and a second degree in Materials engineering.

Ty has worked with numerous international brands like Armani, Abercrombie & Fitch, Benetton, Dior, Hermes, Levis and Scotch and Soda. Inclusively, he has walked several runways in London.



5. Toyin Oyeneye

Toyin began his modeling career by sending out his pictures to modeling agencies and luckily he was noticed by a South African Agency.

Toyin got modeling contracts by Beth Model Management and Ice Model Management located in the zone of Nigeria and South Africa. He graced the runways of renowned shows like South Africa Men’s Fashion Week, Lagos Fashion & Design Week and Music Meets Runway, and as well partnered with several brands like Nivea Men, Adidas, Spree, and Ackermans.

According to Adrienne Posey, Modeling is the culmination of lighting, texture, body movement, and your soul’s expression. For every talent comes hard work and challenges in order to be the game changer in an industry.

These models mentioned above, exhibits trilling traits, and should be watched out for