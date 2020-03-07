Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Federal Government of Nigeria said it has ‘forcefully exited’ over 5,781 N-Power beneficiaries for truancy and related disciplinary issues.

The Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President Mohammadu Buhari on Job Creation and Youth Employment, Afolabi Imoukheude, stated this recently in Abuja while addressing beneficiaries.

According to Imoukheude, complaints received from the Primary Places of Assignment of the affected beneficiaries over truancy and lackadaisical attitude were getting overwhelming and even when they were written letters to explain themselves most of them did not comply.

“When we get reports of people who play truancy we usually place you on payment hold. In N-Power you learn, work and earn. If you do not do the right thing and you are paid, you are stealing the money. Note that the funds are not mine but that of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he explained.

“We have been receiving enormous complaints that a lot of you no longer go to work. The headteacher in your Primary Place of Assignment (PPA) is your Buhari and have the responsibility to teach, monitor and educate you.

“I have some good news for most of you. 5,781 of you have been forcefully exited out of the programme because of disciplinary issues. Perhaps you will begin to believe that states have authority over you. We also received reports of those who absconded and you know the terms and conditions attached to be an N-Power beneficiary.”

Imoukheude denied insinuations that ghost workers have taken over the scheme, noting that the registration processes were too strict to accommodate ghost workers.

“There have been so many insinuations around ghost workers in N-Power. There are no ghost workers in N-Power, there can not even be because we have conducted a physical verification and confirming those who come into the programme for them not to exist,” he said.

“What happens to those who do not receive alert? It is because of validation and we try to contact you via phone number and email address to go regularise yourself with your bank and update your details.”