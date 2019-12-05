Fifty-eight ships that arrived at the Lagos ports were waiting to berth with automobile gasoline, fuel, containers, bulk sugar used vehicles and general cargo on Thursday.

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) made this known in its publication, `Shipping Position’, a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

Also, the organisation said that 26 other ships were at the ports discharging general cargo, containers, butane, buckwheat, frozen fish, automobile gasoline and fuel.

The NPA said it was expecting 46 ships laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods from Dec. 5 to Dec. 24.

It said the ships were expected to arrive at the Apapa and Tin Can Island Ports, Lagos.

According to the publication, the ships contain bulk malt, container, general cargo, used vehicles, crude palmolien, automobile gasoline and base oil, steel pipes, frozen fish, petrol and bulk fertiliser.(NAN)