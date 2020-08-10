ONDO State Deputy Governor, Hon Agboola Ajayi has resigned as a member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The Deputy Gov according to his Media Adviser, Allen Sowore in a statement in Akure said his decision to resign was as a result of the call on him by a majority of the good people of Ondo State to give hope to the hopeless, provide credible and purposeful leadership in our dear State.

The deputy governor has, therefore, reassured his teaming supporters to remain focused and committed as he will be announcing his next line of action shortly. Ajayi appreciated the National Leadership and members of the party for their warm reception and acceptance in the short period he rejoined the party.

Details soon…