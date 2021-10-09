From Tony Osauzo and Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Registrar, National Business and Technical Examinations Board, NABTEB, Prof. Ifeoma Isiugo-Abanihe, yesterday, announced that 58,307 of the 79,915 candidates that sat for the 2021 May/June NBC/NTC examinations scored five credits and above, including Mathematics and English Language.

Prof. Isiugo-Abanihe, who stated this in Benin during the release of the 2021 NABTEB examination results, said the 79,915 represents 95.07 per cent of the total candidates that sat for the examination.

She said that “58,307 representing 72.96 obtained five credits and above, including Mathematics and English Language, while 74,069 candidates obtained five credits and above with or without English Language and Mathematics, representing 92.68 per cent of the candidates, who sat for the same exams.”

According to her, a total of 79,915 candidates registered for the examinations in 1,614 centres.

She explained that 453 candidates were found to be involved in examination malpractices. Prof. Isiugo-Abanihe noted that there was significant increase in the enrolment of students in NABTEB examination, saying the increase is still a far cry considering the quest for technological advancement of the country.

“The enrolment showed that candidates enrolled for 16 engineering trades, seven construction trades, nine miscellaneous trades, four business trades and 21 General Education Subjects”, she added.

