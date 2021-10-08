Prof. Isiugo-Abanihe, who disclosed this in Benin during the release of the 2021 NABTEB examination results, said the 79,915 represents 95.07 percent of the total candidates that sat for the examination.

She said 58,307 representing 72.96 obtained five credits and above including Mathematics and English Language while 74,069 candidates obtained five credits and above with or without English Language and Mathematics, representing 92.68 percent of the candidates who sat for the same exams.

According to her, a total of 79,915 candidates registered for the examinations in 1,614 centres.

She explained that 453 candidates were found to be involved in examination malpractice.

Prof. Isiugo-Abanih further disclosed that there is significant increase in the enrollment of students in NABTEB examination, saying the increase is still a far cry considering the quest for technological advancement of the country.

“The enrollment showed that candidates enrolled for 16 Engineering Trades, seven Construction Trades, nine Miscellaneous Trades, four Business Trades and 21 General Education Subjects”, she added.