Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Micro Enterprise Enhancement Scheme (MEES), an initiative of the minister of power, Alhaji Sale Mamman, has disbursed about N5.8 million to 584 women and youths in Taraba.

Speaking at the Disbursment of Loan under the MEES on Monday in Jalingo, Mamman said that the gesture was part of the strategies adopted by the present administration to bring more Nigerians out of poverty.

Mamman, represented by Alhaji Gambo Karim, Special Assistance to the minister on Administration said that the gesture was to assist the President in rolling out life transforming programmes.

“Today, we have seen the practical demonstration of the President’s promise to women and youth who are engaged in small businesses.

“The enhancement of many micro businesses will lead to aggregate economic boom because such small ventures are building blocks of larger businesses.

“We have confidence on the beneficiaries of this micro enterprises enhancement scheme because most of them are already business owners,’ he said.

The minister commended the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) for their efforts towards reducing unemployment in the state.

He assured of a continuous partnership with the NDE to ensure that the people of the state continue to benefit from dividends of democracy.

Earlier, Dr Ladan Argungu, Director General of the NDE said that the directorate had taken variety of employment promotions and poverty reduction activities for the citizenry.

Argungu however, observed that the major constraint to achieving the goals of the directorate was lack of access to micro credit with human face.

According to him, most organisations and privileged individuals are not willing to lend to this category of under privileged persons.

The director general, who was represented by Alhaji Aderemi Adebisi, State Co-ordinator of the NDE in Taraba, commended the Minister of Power for the collaboration with the NDE to disburse N5.8 million to 584 youth and women at the rate of N10, 000 per individual.

He said that the loan would boost existing micro enterprises and facilitate the establishment of new small businesses.

He further said that the loan would reduce idleness by engaging in profitable economic activities as well as to enhance family income.

One of the beneficiaries, Miss Doris Yakubu commended the Minister for the initiative.

Yakubu said that the amount given to them would go a long way in boosting their business.

Beneficiaries were selected from the 16 local government areas in the state.