By Chinelo Obogo

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has revealed that as at Monday, May 16 2022, about 5,845,751 Nigerians have completed their online and physical Personal Voters Card (PVC) registration.

The commission said on its official social media handle that of those that completed their registration, 2,584,548 people did it online, while 3,261,203 people did it physically. While 2,903,003 were male, 2,942,748 were female. Of the total number, People With Disabilities (PWDs) were 48,252, while 4,045,520 were youths.

The commission also revealed that 9,238,991 people carried out fresh registration within the same time frame.

The five South East states saw a combined total of 517,826 completed registrations with Anambra coming top at 156, 706 and Imo having the least with 53,582.

The six South South states have a combined total of 1,385,192 completed registration with the highest being Delta State at 302,179 and the least is Edo with 163,110.

The six South West states have a total of 1,127,457 completed registration with Osun State having 360,625 and Ondo State, having the least with 107,351.

The six North Central states have a total of 964,409 with Plateau State having the lowest at 125,808 and Kogi State having the highest with 212,754.

The six North East states have a total of 735,874 completed registration with the least being Yobe at 54,939, while Bauchi has the highest number with 175,429.

The seven North West states have a total of 1,057,086 completed registration with the highest being Kano at 253,338 and the lowest is Zamfara at 76,765. The Federal Capital Territory has 57, 907 completed registrations.