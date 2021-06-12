From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Capt. Sunday Adebomi, has felicitated with the wife of Ekiti State Governor, Erelu Bisi Fayemi on the occasion of her 58th birth anniversary.

In his birthday message, Adebomi, who is the Chairman, Ekiti State Emergency Management Agency(SEMA), described Mrs Fayemi as a virtuous woman, a celebrated mother and world acclaimed gender crusader.

The former governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress(APC) in the 2018 poll hinted that Mrs Fayemi’s philanthropic gestures and women Empowerment programmes have contributed in no small measure to the successes of the APC as a party and the current administration in the state.

The APC stalwart noted that as the Chairperson of the Nigerian Governors Wives’ Forum (NGWF), the Ekiti Governor’s wife has taken issues bothering on Gender-Based Violence to the front burner of the national and international discussion.

Adebomi, a retired captain in the US Army noted that Mrs Fayemi combined brain with beauty as her numerous publications remain references in many academic works.

” I joined the government and the good people of Ekiti State to celebrate our amiable mother General and world acclaimed gender crusader, Erelu Bisi Fayemi on the occasion of her 58th birth anniversary.

“For those who have been following the political events in Ekiti, particularly in APC, Mrs Fayemi had played no small a role in the successes recorded in our party today. She is providing the needed support to her husband, Governor Kayode Fayemi, through her numerous people and gender based programmes.

” Without mincing words, I want to say that Dr Fayemi, Ekiti, Nigeria and of course the Yorubaland are lucky to have this amazing woman called Bisi Fayemi.”