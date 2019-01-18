Bianca Iboma

Taiwo Ogedengbe, a 59-year-old man who lives in Lagos and hails from Akoko North East Local Government Area of Ondo State, is currently battling to stay alive.

Ogedengbe right now needs N8.5 million for urgent kidney transplant.

He narrated how his condition began some years back while working with a prominent construction firm. He was diagnosed with high blood pressure and later diabetes, which he has been managing. But his health condition deteriorated in 2017.

Ogedengbe said he then decided to seek care at a general hospital, where he was diagnosed with renal disorder.

“In December 2017, I started vomiting and I lost appetite. In January last year, I went to Ifako-Ijaiye General Hospital, where I did a series of tests. Then I was referred to the Gbagada General Hospital, where I also did several tests. I was then diagnosed with kidney failure and the doctor said I should start treatment.”

After two months, in March last year, Ogedengbe began weekly dialysis, which cost him N46,000. The cheapest one cost N31,000, he said.

“Since then, I have been having weekly dialysis to stay alive, apart from the drugs I was placed on,” he said.

He said before the ailment, he was working as a clearing agent in one of the freight and forwarding firms.

“Apart from the general hospital, I had sought medical assistance from Jajoo Hospital on Adeniyi Jones in Ikeja, where the medical director gave me a letter to St Nicholas Hospital. There, I met Dr. Bamgboye, who ran a series of tests. He then informed me that the kidney transplant would cost me N8.5 million.

“At that point, I started shedding tears, as I did not know how I would get such an amount of money. I have spent all my savings, with support from friends and family members, yet I am still battling with the ailment.

“I am using this medium to appeal to good-spirited Nigerians to come to my rescue and help me raise the fund that would enable me do the surgery. I am still breathing by the mercy of God and I believe that Nigerians would come to my rescue,” he said.

Ogedengbe may be reached on 08098321217. His First Bank account number is 3043318404, and the account name is Taiwo Ogedengbe.