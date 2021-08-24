From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The United Nations International Children and Education Fund (UNICEF) has disclosed that no fewer than 594 communities have renounced Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) across the 36 states of Nigeria.

The organisation called for a total end to FGM in the country, stating its desire is a zero-tolerance for the act.

Declaring open a three-day workshop on anti-FGM for law enforcement agents and judiciary workers in Akure, the Ondo State capital, Mrs Nkiru Maduechesi, a Child Protection Specialist with UNICEF said the havoc done by FGM could not be overemphasised.

The training which was organised by the Federal Ministry of Information, Child Rights Information Bureau in Collaboration with UNICEF had participants drawn from Osun, Oyo and Ekiti States.

Maduechesi, who made case for laws against FGM, called on the National Assembly and the 36 state Houses of Assembly to make laws against the act.

She said part of the problems facing the frontline workers in eradicating the menace of FGM was cultural belief.

She noted that FGM was one of the worst human rights violations in the country because of the lifelong traumatic effects that the victims bear.