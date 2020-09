Chairman, APC National Caretaker Committee, Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State (3rd left) with Senate Chief Whip, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu (2nd left); Deputy Chief Whip, House of Representatives, Nkeiruka Onyejocha (3rd right); House Spokesman, Benjamin Kalu (2nd right); Princess Miriam Onuoha (left) and Chinedu Obah (right) when he received members of the South East APC

National Assembly Caucus in Abuja, yesterday.