Globacom Telecommunications Company has felicitated with Nigerians on the occasion of the country’s 59th Independence anniversary.

The telecommunications operator saluted the resilience of Nigerian citizens in keeping the country united in spite of challenging circumstances.

In a goodwill message to the government and people of the country, Globacom said there are much to be celebrated on Nigeria’s 59th Independence anniversary. It submitted that there was cause for Nigerians to cheer as the country had over the years made appreciable progress in several areas in its march to development.

“We felicitate with the government and people of Nigeria on the nation’s Independence celebration. We believe that a major reason for joy is the resilience of Nigerians to weather the storm and remain one united country notwithstanding the continual threats to its cohesion”, Globacom said.

While acknowledging that Nigeria ought to have risen above current developmental challenges given its rich human and natural endowments, Globacom expressed optimism that the foundations for the emergence of a truly great nation would be laid by government at various levels.

The statement further said: “59 years ago, our nation heeded the call for freedom, and we continue to move forward in unity and progress.”

Globacom reiterated its utmost belief in the ability of Nigerians to rise above present challenges and excel in their endeavour, adding that it would continue to empower Nigerians with world-class telecommunication services to accelerate national development.