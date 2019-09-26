The Federal Government has declared Tuesday, Oct.1, as public holiday to mark Nigeria’s 59th Independence Anniversary.

The Permanent Secretary,Ministry of Interior, Mrs Georgina Ehuriah, announced this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

She said the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government.

The minister congratulated Nigerians at home and abroad on the commemoration of this year’s anniversary.

He assured citizens of government’s commitment to end the current spate of insecurity in the country.

According to him, peace and stability are necessary conditions for the development of any nation.

Aregbesola, therefore, called on Nigerians to emulate the nation’s founding fathers in their love for fatherland.

Aregbesola reminded Nigerians of the immense potential the country was endowed with, and assured that with commitment, ” we can move the country to the next level of socio-economic development.”