By Chinenye Anuforo

Airtel Networks Limited (Airtel) has emerged as the sole bidder for the advertised 3.5GHz spectrum band.

This was announced by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) in a press statement sent to newsmen yesterday.

The NCC said that by the close of business on Monday, December 5, 2022, only two companies expressed interest in the auction of the 3.5GHz Spectrum band; Airtel Networks Limited (Airtel) and Standard Network & Connections Limited (Standard Network).

The press statement by Reuben Mouka, Director, Public Affairs, of NCC stated that only Airtel paid the Intention to Bid Deposit (IBD) as stipulated in the Information Memorandum (IM) whereas, Standard Network sent an email appeal for the deadline to be extended by 12 working days which was not acceptable in view of the auction timetable.

The NCC said having met all the provisions in the IM, Airtel has, therefore, emerged as the sole Bidder.

The NCC said there shall be no further bidding and that the Commission will proceed to the Assignment Stage in line with the published Information Memorandum guiding the licensing process.