Benjamin Babine, Abuja

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has disclosed that it is still consulting and deliberating on how Fifth Generation (5G) Mobile Technology will be deployed in Nigeria, emphasizing that it hasn’t yet finalized its plans.

The Commission who had earlier unveiled the Draft Consultation Document on the Deployment of Fifth Generation (5G) Mobile Technology in Nigeria, in a statement on Tuesday sought reassured the public that it will not deploy the technology without thorough consultation and preparation.

NCC also mentioned that the Draft Consultation Document for deployment of the 5G in Nigeria has been produced and uploaded on the Commission’s official website (www.ncc.gov.ng).

“This document defines the implementation plan for the deployment of 5G in Nigeria. It provides a background into the benefits of 5G technology and outlines the Commission’s plans and strategies for a successful implementation of 5G in Nigeria.

“It presents guidelines for the relevant areas of the technology and the expectations of the Commission from the operators. This Plan takes into account the expectations of all the stakeholders in the communications industry in Nigeria,” NCC disclosed.

Nigeria undertook 5G trials in selected locations within the country in collaboration with an Operator in 2019. The trial, among others, was to study and observe any health or security challenges the 5G network might present.

NCC further said: “The Commission also has an ongoing engagement with the academia while at the same time funding 5G related research projects, all in a bid to ensure the nation is provided with the best in terms of research findings and policy input, to drive the implementation and deployment of 5G technology in Nigeria.

“These engagements are targeted at enabling the development of robust policies, which will put Nigeria in the best place to contribute maximally to the digital economy drive of the nation. The specific targets of these engagements include the development of policies which have the potential of:

“Accelerating the deployment of 5G networks in Nigeria, Maximizing the productivity and efficiency benefits of 5G to the nation, Creating new opportunities for Nigerian businesses at home and abroad and encouraging in-country investment. Ensuring the operations of 5G networks are in conformity with international standards.”