From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami has said that the deployment of the fifth-generation (5G) network will aid in achieving numerous goals including playing a significant role in improving the security situation in the country.

He added that the 5G Network will enhance transparency and economic development as well as greatly bolster job creation for Nigerians.

Pantami made this remark during his address at the launch of the National Policy on Fifth Generation Networks for Nigeria’s Digital Economy, presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Tuesday.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Minister’s Spokesperson, Uwa Suleiman.

She said the Minister in his presentation to the President, emphasized that “5G network is a viable platform for security institutions to leverage on, in tackling the security challenges that have bedeviled the country, by harnessing the potential of digital technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), Robotics etc. which explore real time information for maximum efficiency.”

“Professor Pantami who expressed gratitude to the President for the immense support enjoyed by the Digital Economy sector, also disclosed that the National Policy on 5G will achieve numerous goals, including the security of the ecosystem and the protection of data, ensuring that international best practice and globally accepted standards and specifications are entrenched in Nigeria’s ecosystem.

“The formal launch of the 5G Network in Nigeria today is in furtherance of the Federal Government’s commitment to develop a thriving digital economy. Recall that the National Policy on 5G Networks was approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) on the 8th of September 2021 after a series of trials and multi stakeholder engagements eliminated perceived health risks.”