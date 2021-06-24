From Walter Ukaegbu and Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Director General, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Mallam Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, has described the 5G network, which is currently bringing the world together in a global village, as critical to driving the world towards the 4th Industrial Revolution.

Abdullahi made this disclosure at the Virtual Digital Africa Conference and Exhibition 2021, as a panelist, where the evolution of 5G networks and Internet of things (IoT) in Africa was discussed.

He said NITDA, in her Strategic Road Map and Action Plan 2021-2024, has identified the importance of promoting and exploiting emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, IoT, etc.

The NITDA boss, who was represented by the acting Director, Digital Economic Development department of the Agency, Salisu Kaka, further mentioned that the Agency has set up the National Centre for Artificial Intelligence as well as the Office of Nigerian Digital Innovation which will both create enabling environments that will allow exploration of these technologies and ensure effective use.

He revealed that the Agency developed an initiative called, ‘National Adopted Village for Smart Agriculture (NAVSA)’, aimed at bringing emerging technologies, such as the IoT’s and the 5G technology into the agricultural sector.

He further mentioned that the regulatory approach adopted by the Agency, which is a developmental regulation, is essential in creating a plain level ground for business regulations where these emerging technologies will be effectively utilized, thereby realizing the economic diversification of the nation and the African continent.