FromAdanna Nnamani, Abuja

Telecommunications Operators (Telcos) are asking for an auction reserve price of $50 million for the 5G Network, even as the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has shifted the auction date to December 13, 2021.

Already, Director of Spectrum Administration of NCC, Oluwatoyin Asaju, has disclosed a reserve price of average of $100 million for 3.5-3.6 and 3.7-3.8 had been fixed for intending Telcos.

He made the disclosure at a stakeholders’ consultative forum on the draft information memorandum for the 3.5Ghz spectrum auction in Lagos, yesterday.

He said Telcos, as a condition, are also expected to make a 10 percent reserve price deposit .

In his submission, the Project Director of Mobile Telecommunications of Nigeria (MTN), Abraham Orisadare, who made a presentation on behalf of the Telecoms, said an auction reserve price of $50 million was preferable by the Telcos.

Besides, he said a staggered payment option should be accepted by the NCC in view of the scorching economic situations in the country.

The balance, he said, should be paid over a five-year period taking into consideration the effect of COVID-19 on the industry and the economy.

Telcos are also canvassing a 20 -year duration for the renewal of licenses in a bid to promote efficiency in the sector.

However, NCC insists each of the service providers should roll out in each of the six geo-political zones of the country for effective, and widespread and efficient services.

The stakeholders’ consultative forum was held in the bid to quicken the implementation of the Fifth Generation (5G) Technology Deployment Plan in the country.

Earlier, NCC’s Director of Public Affairs, Ikechukwu Adinde, said the forum would afford industry stakeholders the opportunity to discuss the draft Information Memorandum (IM) for the upcoming auction of the 3.5 gigahertz (GHz) spectrum band.

He added that the decision to host the stakeholders’ engagement was in keeping with the provisions of the Nigerian Communications Act 2003 and NCC’s distinctive tradition of robust stakeholders’ consultation on all telecom regulation-related issues.

Recently, the commission inaugurated a committee to develop the IM for the auction of 3.5 GHz spectrum band, which will be utilised for early deployment of 5G technology services in the country.

