By Merit Ibe

The Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) has said the Fifth Generation (5G) network would play a crucial role, expand business opportunities for young tech entrepreneurs and grow the economy.

Its Director General, Ambassador Ayoola Olukanni, who made the disclosure while applauding the approval of the 5G Network by the Federal Executive Council (FEC), also called for robust support in leveraging technology to scale up inclusive economic growth, business opportunities and development.

“This approval is indeed a reflection of commitment of the government to the growth and development of the Telcom sector and digital economy in general. This should however, be done in close collaboration with the private sector.

“Certainly, the 5G network in which the telcom companies will also play a crucial role will expand business opportunities for young Tech Entrepreneurs. This is because they have demonstrated the capacity to leverage on technology to create innovative businesses and start-ups in the area of fintech, agrictech and smart-apps for farming services, creativity and entertainment and other sectors of the economy.

“It is also worthy of note, that the 5G network will not only contribute to the growth of the Nigerian economy but will help to boost education, activities in the health sector as well as assist our security outfits to combat crimes, banditry and kidnapping in different parts of the country”, he explained.

Olukanni stated that NACCIMA is also delighted that the 5G policy, which is a component part of the 2020-2025 National Broadband Plan is now coming on stream. And that the association is, therefore, calling for full integration of the private sector in the implementation of that National Broadband Plan designed for expansion of the digital economy.

The current NACCIMA administration, led by its National President, Ide Udeagbala, has made harnessing of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) one of its priorities and is therefore ready to work with all stakeholders.

This according to it is to ensure that the new 5G policy and National Broadband Plan truly becomes a platform to scale up business opportunities; especially for young people who see several opportunities in it and have decided to embrace Tech Entrepreneurship as a way out of unemployment.

With the 5G policy, Nigeria has truly taken a major step forward to significantly improve its Digital Infrastructure and the private sector must be given a key role to play to fully harness the potentials.

