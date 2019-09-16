Team Lagos made a surprising tournament hauled of medals on Saturday, when its athletes swooped 5 gold medals in only Chess event at the ongoing 5th National Youth Games at the University of Ilorin, Kwara State, North-central Nigeria.

The gold rain came in the girls’ Classical Event, with one gold medal each from Oluyisola-Abiola Gold Toluwani (Board 1) and Erhijakpor Valerie (Board 2) and one gold medal in the team event. The boys’ Classical Event also produced two gold medals from Afolabi Emmanuel (Board 1) and Job Temidayo (Board 2).

Team Lagos topped the Games’ Chess Medal Table with 5 gold, 1 silver with Bayelsa followed in the distance with 2 gold, 2 silver and 2 bronze. Plateau state with 2 gold medals, while Delta was fourth with 1 gold, 2 silver and 1 bronze. Abia state won 1 gold and 1 silver, while Akwa Ibom won 1 gold medal in the sport competed by 16 states.

Kaduna state thrashed Lagos state 3-0 (25-21, 25-22, 25-12) to win gold in the boy’s volleyball event at the ongoing games in Ilorin.

Osun state against all odds defeated highflying Akwa Ibom 3-2 (21-25, 25-20, 22-25, 26-24, 15-13) to win bronze medal in the boy’s U-15 volleyball.

In the girl’s category, host, Kwara state beat Lagos state 3-1 (25-22, 25-9, 22-25, 25-19) to win gold medal in the girls volleyball event, while Delta State defeated Kaduna state 3-2 (25-16, 25-20, 12-25, 20-25, 15-11) to win bronze medal.