By Vivian Onyebukwa

Chairman of Institute of Safety Professionals of Nigeria (ISPON), Lagos State branch, Olusola Ogunleye, said that about 6, 300 people die daily globally due to occupational accidents or work-related diseases while hundreds of millions occurring on the job annually result in extended absence from work.

Ogunleye stated this while speaking to mark this year’s edition of “Day for Safety and Health at Work”.

He called on the government at all levels to demonstrate strong commitment towards the building and maintenance of a preventive safety and health culture, ensuring occupational safety and health (OSH) is considered a priority on the national, state and local agenda.

According to him, this year’s theme, “Act Together to Build a Positive Culture of Safety and Health”, is a clarion call on stakeholders to employ the use of social dialogue, participation and consultations as tools to build positive safety culture.

“All social partners – Government, employers, workers, civil society groups, professional groups and other actors in the field of occupational safety and health, should consistently use social dialogue to improve the quality of OSH policies and strategies, building ownership and commitment; facility rapid, inclusive and effective implementation of regulatory and operational framework”

He called on employers of labour across private or public sectors of the economy to comply with OSH regulations, integrate OSH management systems into their business’ general management structure, and drive culture change to achieve a strong, positive OSH environment.

Ogunleye also urged employees to take responsibility for working safely and protecting themselves and others against harm at the workplace. “They should know their rights, and collaborate with employers and participate in the implementation of all preventive measures at the workplace.”

