Moshood Adebayo

Lagos State Director of Fire Service, Margret Adeseye, has declared that 70 percent of fire incidents in the state are due to negligence on the part of landlords, tenants and shop owners.

Adeseye spoke during a day seminar organised by the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials, (COWLSO) at Alausa, Ikeja, yesterday. While lamenting that it took the service four days to bring the recent Balogun Market fire incident, she urged property owners and others to be safety and security conscious.

“As an agency of government in charge of fire service, we have discovered that most fire disasters in the state were caused through negligence and recklessness on the part of property owners and others.”

On his part, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, urged market men and women to take the issue of sanitation and hygiene more seriously in the state.

Represented by Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tunji Bello, the governor charged them to embrace proper waste disposal by sorting waste using waste bags.