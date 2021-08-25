Six abducted students of Salihu Tanko Islamiyya, Tegina, Niger State, have been reported dead while in captivity.

The students were among the 136 kidnapped on May 30 from the Islamic school in Tegina, Rafi Local Government Area of the state.

The school Principal, Abubakar Alhassan, who made the disclosure, said the bandits called to notify him about the death of the students due to illness while they demanded quick payment of ransom for the release of the other children in captivity.

The bandits who initially demanded N110 million, later raised the ransom to N200 million.

The parents of the abducted children were reported to have paid N30 million to the bandits, but they refused to release the students.