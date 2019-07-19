Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

No fewer than six humanitarian workers have been missing and a driver killed after Boko Haram ambushed their vehicles in the northern part of Borno State.

One of the international humanitarian organisations, Action Against Hunger whose personnel was among the victims in a statement confirmed the ambush on a convoy of vehicles conveying the aid workers to Damasak, in the northern part of Borno State.

“On Thursday 18 July, 2019, a convoy of vehicles was attacked on the road to Damasak, Borno state, Nigeria.

“One of the drivers was killed, while one Action Against Hunger staff member, two of the drivers and three health workers are missing,” the organisation’s country director, Shashwat Saraf said in a statement.

Saraf said the organisation was “deeply saddened” by the incident even as he expressed concern over their safety. He said they were good colleagues dedicated to providing life-saving assistance to individuals and families affected by the Boko Haram violence in the North East.

United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mr Edward Kallon, said the humanitarian community in the country was “deeply disturbed” by the report of the incident.

“My thoughts are with them and their families,” he said in a statement issued by the UN office in Nigeria.

“They devoted their lives to helping vulnerable people and communities in an area heavily affected by violence. I call on all who may have influence to do everything they can to keep them unharmed and work towards their safe return,” he said.

He cautioned the public and media against what he called misinformation concerning the incident.

“Out of respect and consideration for the families, the humanitarian community in Nigeria is also asking the public, including the media, to refrain from sharing any unconfirmed information,” Kallon said.