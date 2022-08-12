From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Imo State police command said it has arrested 6 hoodlums involved in the attack at Agwa police division recently.

A statement by the spokesperson of the police in the State,Michael Abattam noted that the suspects were arrested at Obudi Agwa while attempting to cause another mayhem in the area.

However, combined efforts of the police tactical team and command paid off when the suspects were apprehended.

According to Abattam, the hoodlums were sighted to have regrouped, blocking the road along Obudi Agwa, stopping vehicles, searching the occupants and checking their phones to identify policemen in the vehicle for possible abduction.

Names of the suspects arrested according to Abattam are; Mmadukaji Moses ‘m’ aged 30 years of Mgbala Agwa, wearing police operational vest suspected owned by one of the slain police officers in the Agwa Police Station attack.

Others are Chigozie Amanyere ‘m’ aged 21 years of Umukpo Agwa; Ifeanyi Uche ‘m’ aged 21 years of Obudi Agwa; Uzoma Uche ‘m’ aged 24 years of Obudi Agwa; Sopuruchi Anumodu ‘m’ aged 24yrs and Chukwuma ‘m’ aged 30yrs.