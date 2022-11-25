The stage is set for the grand finale of Naija Star Search this Sunday, as six contestants battle for the whopping N10 million cash prizes at stake.

This is coming after several weeks of talent exhibition by over 17 contestants, and difficult decisions undertaken by the judges: Kenny ‘Keke’ Ogungbe, ID Cabasa and Asha Gangali.

However, going by the Judges’ decisions, three evicted contestants including Khaleed, Black Bella and Kachi are returning for the grand finale on Sunday. The trio will join the finalists: Skimzo, Melo and Eniola to slug it out for the N5 million, N3 million and N2 million winning prizes respectively.

The show, which has continued to leave audiences at the edge of their seats since it began in September, has seen the eviction of many talents that included Sparrowh, Tomz and MB Dre amongst others.

According to the judges, their roles on the show are to find originality, street credibility, and creativity that can take the contestants to the global stage, having provided them with mentorship to fine-tune their original songs.

Aimed at preserving Afrobeats as a musical genre, Naija Star Search is collaboration between StarTimes Nigeria and Kennis Music. Highlights of the previous episodes of the show are available on Naija Star Search channel on YouTube. The finale airs this Sunday at 8pm on ST Nollywood Plus, ST Nollywood and ST Yoruba channels on StarTimes, and StarTimes-ON mobile app.