From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

A mysterious fire has razed down a mortuary in Agagbe community of Gwer West Local Government Area of Benue State burning six bodies beyond recognition.

The incidence reportedly happened on Friday, February11, 2022 at about 5:05pm at a morgue belonging to St. Francis Xavier Parish, Agagbe.

According to sources in the area, the fire was first seen burning the roof of the mortuary; before help could come, it had spread and razed the entire building, roasting the bodies in the process.

“The incident happened on Friday evening. The cause of the fire could not be ascertained,” our source who craved anonymity said.

When contacted, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Catherine Anene, a Superintendent of Police confirmed the report. She also confirmed that six bodies were burnt by the fire.

“It is true. The DPO is on it. The information we received is that the fire started somewhere, and only extended to the morgue. Six bodies were burnt. Investigation is ongoing,” Anene said.