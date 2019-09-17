At least six Cameroonian troops were killed following a wave of fighting with Boko Haram terrorists on the country’s northern border with Nigeria.

The attacks followed a visit in which Cameroon’s chief of defense staff declared that his military had drastically reduced Boko Haram’s ability to attack. Dimgui Issa, a 56-year-old trader, said he escaped with three of his family members from the Cameroon village of Soueram that shares a boundary with lake Chad to the Cameroon town of Kousseri after dozens of Boko Haram terrorists attacked their location shooting indiscriminately.

He said the terrorists killed so many, torched dozens of houses and food items, stole goats, sheep and money. He said many people are fleeing because the terrorists have shown that they can strike at any moment and escape through the porous borders.

Local media has reported that at least six soldiers were killed and nine wounded in the attacks on several Cameroon military border posts that started last Friday and ended in the early hours of Sunday. The attackers also left with huge amounts of ammunition and weapons. The military has confirmed there were attacks but did not say how many troops were killed. It said however the attackers suffered heavy casualties.

The attacks took place just after General Rene Claude Meka, Cameroon’s chief of defense staff, visited the northern border with Nigeria and said his troops had drastically reduced Boko Haram’s ability to regroup and organize large scale attacks on military posts as very few have been reported within the past two months.