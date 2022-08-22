From Abel Leonard, Lafia

No fewer than six supporters of the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples party, NNPP, Senator Rabiu Muss Kwankwaso, lost their lives in fatal accident on Saturday in Lafia.

The supporters who were inside a red Sharon vehicle carrying supporters of Kwankwaso who was on a visit to lafia to commission the NNPP Secretariat in Lafia.

Meanwhile, the governor of Nasarawa state Abdullahi Sule has condoled with the families, as well as leadership of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), over the death of some of its political supporters involved in an accident while on a rally in Lafia, the state capital.

Sule, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Ibrahim Addra, on Monday, described the death of the NNPP supporters in such circumstances as lamentable, urging for more caution as the country inches towards another political campaign period.

While expressing sadness over the loss of lives, the Governor condoled with the families of the departed as well as leadership of the NNPP both at the state and national levels.

He prayed for the repose of those who lost their lives, wishing those who sustained injuries quick recovery.