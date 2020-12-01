By Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Six members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) serving in Abia State have tested positive for Coronavirus.

This was disclosed by the State Commissioner for Information, John Okiyi-Kalu on Tuesday in Umuahia

Okiyi-Kalu said the discovery was made by the state’s surveillance team on COVID-19 during a mandatory testing exercise for corp members posted to the state.

Okiyi-Kalu said the six affrvted persons have been treated and discharged in line with the COVID-19 guidelines.

He reaffirmed the position of the state government on compulsory testing and carrying surveillance on suspected cases during and after the camping period.