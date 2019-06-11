Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Six persons died and 15 others were injured in an auto crash within Sokoto metropolis of Sokoto State.

The State Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps, Mohammad Kaugama Kabo, disclosed this in a statement sent to our correspondent in Sokoto yesterday.

He said the crash occurred on Sunday, along Sokoto- Birnin Kebbi road close to Gidan Mahada filling station roundabout.

Kabo described the crash as a lone accident that involved a canter truck, white in colour with registration number: JEG 664 XA of Kebbi State.

He said the accident was caused by over speeding and fatigue on the part of the driver, who was travelling from Ibadan, Oyo State, to Illela town, headquarters of a local government in the state.

The sector commander said the victims were evacuated to Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital by the FRSC officials and police operatives.

He said: “Six people, all male, and adults died on the spot while 15 others had various degree of injury and were conveyed to Usmanu Danfodiyo Teaching University (UDUTH) by the FRSC rescue team.”