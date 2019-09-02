The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) yesterday confirmed that six people died in an accident involving a truck and three other vehicles at Agulu community on the Amawbia-Agulu highway.

Agulu is in the Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra.

The FRSC Sector Commander in Anambra, Mr Andrew Kumapayi, who confirmed the development, said that 17 other people sustained injuries in the accident, which occurred at about 8am.

Kumapayi explained that the driver of the truck with number plate XB283MBA, lost control and rammed into three other vehicles.

He identified the other vehicles as a Toyota Space Wagon with registration number XC109UKP, Toyota Corolla, with number FST939AY and a Sienna bus, with registration number ENU837CP.

The sector commander said that a total of 23 people were involved in the accident.

“Our rescue team arrived at the scene around 10.45 am after we were contacted.

“A total of 23 persons were involved in the crash. Six died – five males and a female, while 17 others sustained various degrees of injuries.

“The bodies have been deposited at the mortuary in a general hospital in the area, while other injured persons are receiving treatment at St. Joseph Catholic Hospital at Agulu,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, Governor Willie Obiano has visited the scene of the accident and the injured people in hospital.

Obiano said: “It’s so unfortunate that many people lost their lives in this accident but we will ensure that the injured persons get adequate treatment.

“The commissioner for health, who is a medical doctor, is also here to ensure that.

“It’s a very good road with no potholes but, apparently, the truck, laden with steel and metal objects, lost control and hit other vehicles.

“I sympathise with the families of the dead. We will take good care of the injured.”