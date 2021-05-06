From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Six persons have reportedly died in a clash between members of the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) and some suspected cultists in Owo, Ondo State.

The clash, which led to the burning of houses, cars and other valuables in the town, also left many injured.

It was gathered that two houses were set ablaze in the fracas at Idasen and Ijebu areas of the town.

The clash has also caused tension in the town as residents locked themselves in, for fear of being caught in the shootout between the suspected cultists and members of the OPC.

The incident also paralysed commercial activities in the town as business centres were hurriedly closed, while security men paraded the town.

A reliable source said the crisis was caused by attempts by friends and relations of some suspected cultists to avenge the death of their members allegedly killed by the OPC during a shoot out in the town.

Some members of the OPC, including their commandant, it was gathered, have reportedly gone into hiding as the cultists embarked on a revenge mission.

The chairman of the local government, Mr. Olabade Adegbegi, said calm has returned to the town and warned trouble makers that government will deal decisively with those fomenting crisis.